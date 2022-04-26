TRS leaders slam BJP over comments on Puvvada

Khammam: A group of TRS BC leaders and public representatives condemned the BJP leaders' remarks against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Addressing the media persons here at the Minister's camp office on Monday, TRS leaders Gayatri Ravi, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, RJC Krishna and others alleged that the BJP has been disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of Khammam town for the past some days.

They said the saffron party leaders wontedly making comments against the TRS party and Minister Ajay Kumar for their existences only.

They said the BJP leaders have created a panic by attacking government properties and involving in other incidents. The peaceful town was disturbed by only the BJP leaders and they are involving in anti-social activities.

Responding on BJP activist Sai Ganesh's suicide, the TRS leaders said that Ganesh's death was unfortunate but the allegations are not correct.

They said the Khammam town is well developed under the leadership of dynamic Minster Puvvada Ajay Kumar. It is developing competitively on par with Hyderabad city in all aspects. But it was not digested by the Opposition leaders who wontedly throwing mud on Minister Ajay and the TRS government, they claimed. They appealed to the Congress and BJP leaders to stop the useless allegations and try and cooperate for the development of the district.

They said the district people know how the Khammam town was developed in last three years under the Minister Ajay Kumar's leadership. The BC leaders and people extended support to Minister Ajay always, they added.