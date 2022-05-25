TS achieved all-round progress under KCR rule, says Puvvada

Khammam: Telangana is moving ahead by achieving all round progress under the TRS government, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday.

The Minister along with ST, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod launched various development works in Khammam. They laid the foundation stone for construction of School of Excellence to be built at a cost of Rs 20 crore on six acres at Raghunathapalem in Khammam Assembly constituency.

They also laid the foundation stone for Ekalavya Model Residential School to be constructed by spending an estimated amount of Rs 21.01 crore on 9.65 acres at Relakayalapally of Singareni mandal in Wyra constituency on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Ministers inaugurated Girijana Bhavan built with an expenditure of Rs 1.10 crore at NSP camp area in Khammam and distributed as many as 304 assets sanctioned under Chief Minister's Giri Vikas scheme.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Ajay Kumar informed that the second School of Excellence in the State was being established in Raghunadhapalem mandal headquarters. The students would also be offered coaching for NEET for admission into medical courses. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao responded promptly to a request to sanction a medical College in Khammam. Soon the Chief Minister would lay the foundation stone for the construction of the medical college, he said.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao was able to attract investment commitments worth Rs 1,000 crore on the first day of his participation in World Economic Forum Summit at Davos, Switzerland, Ajay Kumar said, adding that investments prove how Telangana emerged as a business hub in India.

Minister Rathod pointed out that the Congress party which ruled the nation for a period and BJP government at the Centre failed to address the needs of poorer sections. In the wake of future elections, the leaders of those parties making senseless comments against the TRS government.

Both Congress and BJP failed to ensure development of the tribal community. It was the Telangana government that upgraded banjara thandas into gram panchayats towards their development.

TRS Lok Sabha floor leader and MP Nama Nageswara Rao stated that the development of Telangana could only be possible with Chandrashekar Rao, who was giving priority towards upliftment of suppressed and downtrodden sections.