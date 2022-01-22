Understaffed Bhadradri hospital groans under surge of patients

Khammam: The Area Hospital in temple town Bhadrachalam is facing staff and doctors crunch and unable to deal with patients coming in hundreds every day from three States.

It is 200 bed hospital but facilities wise very poor. It is hospital for poor people and providing better medical treatment to all section people including tribals in Bhadrachalam agency area as well as Chattishgarh, Odhisha and Andhra Pradesh.

More than 500 patients visit the hospital from three States and agency area every day in normal days and weekends not less than 300 per day. But unfortunately the government is not filling vacancies of doctors, staff, lab technicians and pharmacists.

According to hospital officials out of 70 sanctioned doctor posts, there are only 12 doctors and 8 more working on contract basis. Out of 70 staff nurse posts only 30 are there. Similarly, out of 10 lab technicians only 2 are working. Only 2 pharmacists are working while the posts are vacant for 10 pharmacists.

Hospital officials are unable manage hundreds of patients and facing criticism from higher officials and publi. According to hospital Superintendent Dr M Rama Krishna at least 6 gynecologists, 6 anesthesia doctors and 25 patient care staff are needed immediately to manage the crowd. The existing staff and doctors are facing tough time as corona and omicron cares are increasing day by day.

Every day more than 200 tests are being conducted in the hospital. The superintendent said about 40 to 50 covid-19 cases are being reported every day.