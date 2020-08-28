Unidentified persons damage Valmiki statue in Pebbair

Wanaparthy: Unidentified persons have damaged the statue of ancient sage Valmiki in Pebbair mandal on Thursday. Taking a serious note of the issue, the members of State Valmiki Sangham along with the people of Valmiki communities gathered at Subhas Chowk in Pebbair and staged a protest expressing anger over repetition of such incidents in the State.

Seaking on the occasion, State Consumer Affairs member Gattu Timmappa said that the incidents of damaging statues of prominent leaders like Valmiki, Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi have been occurring regularly by some unscrupulous elements, who wants to create rift between different communities.

Later, the members of Valmiki Association gave a representation to Sub-Inspector Raghavendra Reddy and urged him to identify the antisocial elements immediately and take necessary action against them as per the law.