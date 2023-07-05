Villagers vent ire on BRS MLA, stage gherao

Bhongir: BRS MLA Pyla Shekhar Reddy faced ire of villagers who complained that he did nothing for their welfare and never solved their problems. The angry farmers gheraoed the MLA in Anantharam village in Bhongir constituency on Tuesday.

Alleging that the MLA failed to solve the problems of the village, and could not provide eve a single double bedroom house in his tenure. They also alleged that the Dalit Bandhu scheme benefits were given to a few.

The police stopped them by displaying placards and protesting against the MLA Shekar Reddy who had come to lay foundation stone for development works in the village. On this occasion, slogan shouting went on between the villagers, the police and the BRS leaders who supported the MLA.

At one stage, villagers and women surrounded the MLA without letting him to move. With the help of the followers and the police, the MLA left the place when the foundation stone laying ceremony was over. Later, an altercation broke out between the MLA’s followers, villagers and Congress leaders.