Live
- Nikhil makes a great move, conveys apologies to fans
- PL Stock Update: Indusind Bank Q1'24 business update
- Jio Bharat phones new 4G prepaid plans: Price, validity and more
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 05-07-2023
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 5
- PL Stock Report - Hero Motocorp (HMCL IN) - Event Update - Launch of a strong contender in premium space - BUY
- PL Stock Update: HDFCB Q1'24 business update
- It’s not 100 days; 100 international awards for ‘Balagam’
- Official: Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ wraps shoot
- Apple to offer massive battery with iPhone 15 Series: Details
Villagers vent ire on BRS MLA, stage gherao
Complain that MLA Pila Shekhar Reddy did nothing for them, failed to provide even a single 2BHK and Dalit Bandhu benefits
Bhongir: BRS MLA Pyla Shekhar Reddy faced ire of villagers who complained that he did nothing for their welfare and never solved their problems. The angry farmers gheraoed the MLA in Anantharam village in Bhongir constituency on Tuesday.
Alleging that the MLA failed to solve the problems of the village, and could not provide eve a single double bedroom house in his tenure. They also alleged that the Dalit Bandhu scheme benefits were given to a few.
The police stopped them by displaying placards and protesting against the MLA Shekar Reddy who had come to lay foundation stone for development works in the village. On this occasion, slogan shouting went on between the villagers, the police and the BRS leaders who supported the MLA.
At one stage, villagers and women surrounded the MLA without letting him to move. With the help of the followers and the police, the MLA left the place when the foundation stone laying ceremony was over. Later, an altercation broke out between the MLA’s followers, villagers and Congress leaders.