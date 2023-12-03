Wanaparthy awaits verdict

Wanaparthy : As the electoral dust settled over Wanaparthy Assembly Constituency, the burning question emerged: Will the victor be the experienced Singireddy Niranjan Reddy of BRS; or the public-demand contender from Congress, Thudi Megha Reddy; or BJP’s Anugna Reddy, vying to strengthen the party’s foothold?

In the lead-up to the elections, Wanaparthy witnessed a storm of criticisms and harrowing campaigns. Each candidate, confident of their victory, asserted promises of further development if entrusted with another term. Amidst the political fervour, the public is left contemplating the outcome of this high-stakes electoral battle.

Niranjan Reddy, a seasoned right-winger and MLA representing BRS, is once again in the fray for KCR. His counterpart from Congress, Thudi Megha Reddy, faced internal dissent with strong opposition regarding the allocation of the ticket. Moreover, former minister from Congress Dr G Chinna Reddy expressed discontent over the party’s decision, leading to a temporary estrangement from party activities.

The BJP, aiming to strengthen its position in the constituency, fielded Anugna Reddy. Despite an increase in votes expected compared to the previous election, criticisms abound. The question on everyone’s mind: Will the BJP manage to expand its vote bank this time around?

Notably, Niranjan Reddy, victorious in the last election with a substantial majority of 50,000 votes, faces a more formidable challenge this time. The charismatic entry of Megha Reddy into Wanaparthy has stirred public sentiment against him.

The voter turnout stands at an impressive 77.54%, reflecting the community’s keen interest and participation in the democratic process.