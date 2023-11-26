Live
Just In
Wanaparthy: Megha Reddy ignites enthusiasm among locals
Highlights
Wanaparthy : In a fervent display of political fervour, Congress party’s MLA candidate for Wanaparthy constituency, Tudi Megha Reddy, continued his election campaign with a spirited tour of Yedula village of Gopalpet Mandal in Wanaparthy on Saturday.
Megha Reddy was warmly received by tribal women adorned in traditional attire, passionately dancing to the rhythmic beat of drums. In addition, locals added to the enthusiasm with traditional mangal aartis, drums, and dazzling fireworks. On the occasion, hundreds of youths left the BRS party to join the Congress, among which many were women.
