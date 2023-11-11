Wanaparthy: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy says Government committed to minority welfare

Wanaparthy : Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, as part of his election campaigning, visited the Jama Masjid and Madarsa Majeed in Wanaparthy district on Friday. Stressing the government’s dedication to minority welfare, Reddy highlighted the BRS government’s initiatives for the well-being and development of minorities in the state over the past nine years. In his interactions with local Muslim leaders, Reddy sought support for the BRS party in the upcoming elections on November 30.

The BRS contestant affirmed the government’s commitment to inclusivity, stating, “The BRS government does not distinguish people based on religion, caste, creed, or region. Since the formation of Telangana, we have worked transparently for the welfare and development of every section of society.”Reddy outlined specific initiatives for the Muslim community, including the construction of Shaadikhana with Rs 2.5 crore and the renovation of various Masjids with Rs 30 lakhs.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts such as providing essential items during festivals to impoverished Muslims and implementing the Shaadi Mubarak Scheme, offering Rs 1,00,016 for the marriage of Muslim daughters. The Minister underscored the establishment of Telangana Minority Residential Gurukula Schools. Encouraging the Muslim community to vote for the Car symbol, Reddy expressed gratitude for past support and urged voters to ensure victory for continued development schemes and welfare programs in the constituency.

Accompanying the Minister were district president Gattu Yadav, regional authority member Avula Ramesh, and media cell convener Nandimalla Ashok. Various minority leaders, including Ghulam Khader Khan, Pasha, Aslam, Arifu Zohebu, Saleem, Sayyed, Jamel, Fazal, Neelaswamy, and others, were also present during the campaign event.