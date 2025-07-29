Water released from SLBC canal at Gundlapalli village

Nalgonda: “The Congress government in Telangana is working with the primary goal of ensuring farmers’ welfare,” stated Nalgonda Town Congress President Gummula Mohan Reddy and former ZPTC Vanguri Lakshmaiah. On Monday, water was released from the SLBC canal into the D-37 sub-canal at Gundlapalli village in Nalgonda mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that farmers in the region have already begun the transplantation of paddy, and keeping their irrigation needs in mind, water has been released into the D-37 canal.

They emphasized that the Congress government is giving top priority to agricultural development and farmers’ support across the state.

They also mentioned that with the cooperation of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Nalgonda constituency is progressing across multiple sectors.

Officials from the Irrigation Department, Agricultural Market Vice Chairman Julakanti Venkat Reddy, former Gundlapalli Sarpanch Panasa Shankar, Vajja Satyanarayana, Vaddala Janayya, and several Youth Congress leaders participated in the event.