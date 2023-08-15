Welfare schemes benefit only BRS cadres, alleges Congress

Nalgonda: Alleging that the benefits of various schemes launched by the government is not reaching the deserving people, Congress cadres staged dharna before the district Collectorate here on Monday.

The protesters demanding that Dalit Bandhu, BC, Minority Bandhu and Grihalakshmi schemes implemented by the state government should be handed over to the deserving people in a transaparent way.

Speaking on this occasion, DCC president K Shankar Naik and Nalgonda town Congress president Gummala Mohan Reddy accused the State government of not giving welfare schemes to the deserving poor, rather transferring the same to to their followers and activists, as said by the MLAs of the ruling party.

They demanded that the selection of the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes by the government should be conducted transparently through the bureaucracy or through the draw system and justice should be done to the deserving ones.