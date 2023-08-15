Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
- Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel
Just In
Welfare schemes benefit only BRS cadres, alleges Congress
Nalgonda: Alleging that the benefits of various schemes launched by the government is not reaching the deserving people, Congress cadres staged dharna...
Nalgonda: Alleging that the benefits of various schemes launched by the government is not reaching the deserving people, Congress cadres staged dharna before the district Collectorate here on Monday.
The protesters demanding that Dalit Bandhu, BC, Minority Bandhu and Grihalakshmi schemes implemented by the state government should be handed over to the deserving people in a transaparent way.
Speaking on this occasion, DCC president K Shankar Naik and Nalgonda town Congress president Gummala Mohan Reddy accused the State government of not giving welfare schemes to the deserving poor, rather transferring the same to to their followers and activists, as said by the MLAs of the ruling party.
They demanded that the selection of the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes by the government should be conducted transparently through the bureaucracy or through the draw system and justice should be done to the deserving ones.