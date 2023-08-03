What have you done for TS farmers, Shiv Sena asks KCR

Mahbubnagar: The Shiva Sena is eyeing to contest 4 constituencies of Nagarkurnool, Kalwakurthy, Achampet, and Kollapur in the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

Informing this in Achampet on Wednesday, Shiva Sena Telangana State president Shinkaru Shivaji said that the KCR government has miserably failed the farmers in Telangana.

He slammed KCR sating that instead of implementing the poll promises made in the last elections to the farmers, youth and unemployed people in the State, CM KCR is going to Maharashtra and boasting to bring a farmers government there.

The Shiva Sena chief alleged that though he welcomes the government’s decision to recognise all RTC workers as government employees, however, he expressed suspicions that the BRS government is eyeing the RTC assets in the state. He also demanded KCR to go to all those RTC employees houses who had died in the strike of Telangana movement and apologise them as all those who sacrificed their lives during Telangana movement have now been forgotten by this government.

“Shiva Sena Party wants CM KCR to first focus on the Telangana State and implement the poll promise he made to the farmers, youth and unemployed persons in the state. Even though 9 years have gone past, the BRS party’s loan waiver promise is still not implemented.

The farmers are suffering as they are not able to get credit from the banks. It clearly tells that the BRS government and its chief have no love for the farmers but want their votes by attracting them with false promises,” alleged the Shiva Sena Telangana President.

Adding further the Shiva Sena Telangana Chief questioned KCR what has he done to the farmers in Telangana and why is he going to Maharashtra, while the farmers in Telangana are suffering due to lack of minimum support price for their produce, Tenant farmers are suffering with heavy debts as the government has not given any kind of support in the form of Rythu Bandhu. There is no free distribution of fertilizers and quality seeds to the farmers, while the farmers in Telangana are having so many problems; it is laugh fable of CM KCR for his false claims to bring Farmers’ government in Maharashtra.