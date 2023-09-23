Will forgo if Khammam seat reserved for women: Puvvada

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar made significant remarks during his visit to Raghunathapalem mandal in the Khammam constituency. He stated that if the Khammam Assembly seat is reserved for women, it will be his last election. He further clarified that he will not nominate anyone from his family if the seat is reserved for women, and only those women who have worked for the party will be considered for the contest. Minister Ajay Kumar emphasized the need to prioritise women and their representation in politics.

Additionally, Minister Ajay Kumar expressed his commitment to the development of the Khammam. He criticised individuals who make fleeting appearances during elections but disappear afterward, urging people to be cautious of such individuals. Minister Ajay Kumar appealed to the people of Khammam to support him for the third time, promising to serve them for another five years. He highlighted his consistent presence and dedication to the constituency, contrasting it with the behavior of those who only show up during elections.