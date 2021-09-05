Will remain in TRS forever: Tummala Nageswara Rao

Khammam: Miffed over rumours of his plans to join another party, former minister and TRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday clarified that he was loyal to the TRS party and condemned the reports doing the rounds on social media.

Addressing the media at Chennaram village at Nelakondapalli mandal, the former minister said that TRS was the only party to construct its office in Delhi. He said he joined the TRS for the development of the district. He insisted that he had good relations with party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and secured sanction and completion of many projects such as laying of national highway roads, internal roads, sub stations and other works. Crores of rupees were spent on the development works when he was a minister in KCR's cabinet. Reacting to the rumours, the senior TRS leader said that he had promised KCR to remain in the party under all circumstances.