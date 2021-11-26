Women voters to play key role in Khammam MLC elections

Khammam: Not a single candidate has withdrawn nomination for MLC elections on Friday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations. Four candidates - Thata Madhusudhan from TRS, Rayala Nageswara Rao from Congress, Kondru Sudha Rani Independent and Kondapalli Srinivas Rao were in the race for Khammam MLC polls.



Independent candidate K Sudha Rani representing from All Adivasis Development and Human Acts and Rights (AADHAR). According to the list, there are 768 voters in the erstwhile Khammam district to vote for local body MLC polls, including 454 women and 314 male voters. This means women are going to play key role in the MLC elections.

Division-wise number of voters are like this: Khammam division - total 348 with 205 women and 143 males. Kalluru division - total 115 including 64 women and 51 males. Kothagudem division - total 221 with 135 women and 86 males. Bhadrachalam division - total 84 with 50 women and 34 males.

Polling stations were set up at RDO offices in Khammam, Kalluru and Kothagudem, and at Sub-Collector office in Bhadrachalam for the polling. Among the total 769 votes, TRS has 497, BJP has one, Congress has 116, CPI 34, CPM 26, TDP 19, New Democracy 15 and Independents 60. The TRS sought the support of CPI leaders in this election, while Congress asked Left parties leaders to support them in the elections.