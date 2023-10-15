Mahabubnagar: Yennam Srinivas Reddy slams BRS over suicides of unemployed youth

Mahabubnagar : Congress leader and former MLA, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, has expressed deep concern over the plight of unemployed individuals in Telangana, attributing their distress to the State government’s perceived apathy. Addressing a press conference at the DCC office in Mahabubnagar town on Saturday, Reddy decried the recent tragic death of an aspiring young woman named Pravalika, characterising it not as a suicide but as a consequence of the government’s insensitive approach.

Reddy highlighted the aspirations of the people during the Telangana statehood movement, explaining that the hope was to provide ample opportunities for self-employment. However, he lamented that even after the State’s formation, the situation hasn’t improved. Instead, the government’s indifference to the unemployed has led to tragic suicides.

Reddy expressed the Congress party’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the State’s unemployed youth. He firmly stated that the party would come to power in the upcoming elections, bringing an end to the present administration. Reddy outlined plans for extensive examinations, including Group One and other competitive examinations, to support job seekers when the Congress party assumes control.

Reddy underscored his dissatisfaction with the ruling BRS government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the suffering of the unemployed. He highlighted how many students resort to drastic measures due to the cancellation and postponement of exams, as their parents often go into debt by paying fees to coaching centers.

