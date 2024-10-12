Young India Integrated Residential School: Novel move to revolutionise education sector says Dy CM Bhatti



Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu laid the foundation stone for the construction of Integrated Residential Schools on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami. Speaking at the event held in Govindapuram, Khammam on Friday, Bhatti highlighted that the initiative aims to bring revolutionary changes to the State’s education sector.

He said that these schools will not only ensure quality education for all students but also help develop future human resources capable of competing at a global level.

“This initiative will bridge the gap between government and private education by providing state-of-the-art facilities to students from all categories—regardless of caste, religion, or economic background,” said Bhatti.

Bhatti also assured that existing SC, ST, Minority, and general residential schools would not be shut down as part of this project. Instead, the government will continue to support them by building permanent infrastructure. “The Congress government has always focused on eliminating divisions within society. These integrated schools reflect our vision of creating an egalitarian society, where education is accessible to all,” he added.

Addressing concerns raised by the opposition, Bhatti dismissed their negative remarks, stating that the Congress government remains committed to its development agenda. He shared that he, too, was a product of government schools, and the Integrated Residential School model was designed to address the challenges he faced during his school years.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and I worked closely on this concept, carefully considering the needs and hopes of every parent. Our government has backed this initiative with an allocation of Rs 5,000 crores for this year alone,” he explained.

The Deputy CM also discussed other significant steps being taken to support education in the State. This includes the promotion of 21,419 teachers who had been waiting for over a decade and the transparent transfer of 34,706 teachers. Furthermore, Rs 1100 crore has been earmarked for solving basic issues like electricity and water supply in schools, ensuring continuous power for digital classrooms, computers, and other facilities.

Bhatti revealed that the foundation for all 30 schools was laid simultaneously across the state. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation in Shadnagar, I did the same in Govindapuram, and other Ministers and MLAs laid foundations in their respective constituencies. This reflects our seriousness and commitment to the project,” he said.

The Deputy CM also provided details of the facilities the schools will offer, including large playgrounds, a dining hall, an open auditorium, and dedicated cricket and football grounds. “Our goal is to ensure that no student feels deprived of any facility, whether it’s sports or academics,” Bhatti concluded.