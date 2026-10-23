High tension in Chennekothapalli after police lathi-charge TDP leaders

Chennekothapalli: High tension prevailed at the local body election nomination center in Chennekothapalli on Thursday following allegations of police highhandedness and unprovoked lathi-charge against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders by local police officers.

TDP leaders alleged that In-charge Circle Inspector Ismail and Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana acted with excessive zeal, launching an indiscriminate baton charge on TDP activists who were standing at a distance.

Local party workers accused the police of showing bias, claiming YSRCP leaders were allowed early access to the nomination center while TDP supporters—present to assist a relative of a Home Guard filing paperwork—were targeted and assaulted without cause.

Enraged by the police action, TDP leaders prepared to stage a demonstration. Upon receiving information, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha and District TDP President MS Raju reached the venue to assess the situation.

After speaking with injured party workers, MLA Sunitha contacted District Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar directly to report the officers’ heavy-handed conduct despite a peaceful environment. Responding to the complaint, SP Satish Kumar assured that a thorough inquiry would be conducted and action taken against the CI and involved personnel, prompting the TDP leaders to call off their protest.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Sunitha asserted that the TDP does not oppose any political party filing nominations legally, but strongly condemns police brutality against peaceful cadre.