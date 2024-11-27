Maharashtra CM Post: Eknath Shinde's Plan B

Although the NDA alliance won a significant victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, it remains unclear who will take the post of Chief Minister.

Tension over this issue has continued for four days. However, one thing has come to light in this context: Eknath Shinde appears to have mentioned a plan B to the leaders of the alliance in case he is not given the CM post.

A meeting took place on Tuesday night between BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and leaders of the Shinde camp.

According to a national media report citing relevant sources, if Shinde is not made Chief Minister, he has insisted on being given the Home Ministry instead.

This has led to challenges for the Mahayuti alliance, which won the Maharashtra assembly elections, in forming a government.

A BJP leader revealed that the leadership is taking all precautions to avoid any differences between the parties.

Amid the ongoing Parliament sessions, long discussions are being held with Maharashtra’s leaders.

On the other hand, Shinde submitted his resignation from the post of Chief Minister yesterday, as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly expired.

The governor accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as interim CM until the new government is formed.