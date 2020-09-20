Ex-Nizamabad MP Kavitha clocks 1 million followers on Twitter

Former Nizamabad MP and founder of Telangana Jagruti Kavitha has clocked one million followers on her Twitter and thanked them for their love. Kavitha emerged as the first woman politician in South India to have million followers.

Besides the people from Telangana, Kavitha has followers from other Indian states and abroad. Kavitha made her debut on Twitter in 2010 and kept her fans updated on everything since then. She also lent her helping hand to many who raised their concerns through the micro-blogging site. "We are a million! Thank you for all your unconditional support," she tweeted.

We are a million!

Thank you for all your unconditional support. pic.twitter.com/S72X2IwaBm — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) September 20, 2020



Recently, she also extended help to a disabled engineer who lost his two legs in an accident. The victim was confined to the wheel chair since then. Kavitha learned about the victim through a newsdaily and handed over a three-wheeler scooter to him.

