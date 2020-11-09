KTR would defeat in Sircilla in next elections: BJP MP Arvind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind lashed out at the minister KT Rama Rao and said that he would lose Sircilla constituency in the next general elections.

Refuting the minister's statement on centre not providing funds, Aravind said that the central government has released Rs 224 crore to flood victims and Rs 202 crore for the road repair works. "The state government is giving away the financial aid of Rs 10,000 to the flood-hit families from the amount released from the centre," he added.

The MP further said that the government should learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how to react when the disasters occur. PM Modi has removed two lakh encroachments when he was serving as Gujarat Chief Minister and won with 90 per cent seats in the municipal elections. However, Aravind wondered as to why the minister is thinking over double-decker buses ahead of the GHMC elections.

He also reacted on the arrest of BJP leaders in Siddipet and action will be taken on the police personnel.