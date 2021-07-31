Nizamabad: Banswada bandh peaceful

Nizamabad: A bandh called by BJP and Hindu activists in Banswada was peaceful save for sporadic incidents on Friday.

The BJP had called for the bandh demanding the arrest of people trafficking cows. Businesses, banks, petrol banks, hotels and other institutions have voluntarily closed in solidarity.

Tensions have risen as police arrested BJP and Hindu activists as part of a precautionary measure. Police force was deployed in Banswada town of Kamareddy district to monitor law and order. DSP, seven CIs, 40 SIs and 300 police personnel were deployed at various intersections.

DSP Jaipal Reddy told media that a police patrol was set up in town in the wake of the bandh. Earlier, several BJP leaders said that Hindu activists have been detained and asked people not to believe on the rumours. Jaipal Reddy adviced people to dial 100 number if anyone pressured him to close shops forcibly. The DSP said, people should bring it to the attention of the police to prevent untoward incidents. The BJP has claimed that Kotakonda Bhaskar, Suresh,

Dhakaiah, Shankar goud, Sai, two hundred activists from team Raja Singh, Bajrang Dal and RSS were illegally arrested by the police.

The BJP expressed solidarity with the Banswada incident during the BJP-led dharna and rasta roko protests at Jukkal, Nizamsagar and Madnur Mandal headquarters. The slogan was to protect Hindus and cows. Police arrested protesters and took them to the nearest police station.