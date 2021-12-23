Nizamabad: Extensive awareness being created on Garuda app

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayanareddy on Tuesday said that steps have been taken to create a wide awareness in the district on Garuda app.

State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goyal held a video conference with all district Collectors on the voter registration programme.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that sweep activities should be conducted so that every eligible person can register his name in the voter list. Shashank said the voters' list should be linked to the Garuda app.

District Collector Narayana Reddy told Shashank that the applications received so far have been disposed off and the final voter list will be published on January 5. The Collector added that the final voter list will be displayed in all the villages of Nizamabad district.

The Collector said that they are creating awareness among the people about the use of Garuda app created by the Election Commission of India and making people fully aware of the use of "Garuda App" with the help of cultural art groups.

He added that the training programmes are being conducted for booth level officers on the use of Garuda app. Arrangements have been made to scrutinise the new monthly applications through the BLOs from time to time.

The Collector informed that they have move EVMs in the district to new godowns and inspecting the EVM warehouses every month. Narayana Reddy said that the Voter Helpline app is being widely publicised to make it accessible to the people.

District Collector Narayana Reddy, Additional Collectors Chandrasekhar, Chitra Mishra, Zilla Parishad CEO Govindu, RDO Ravi and others participated in the video conference.