Nizamabad Government Hospital congested with Maharashtra patients

Nizamabad: Hospitals including district headquarters hospitals in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts were congested with more Covid patients coming from neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Karnataka for better treatment. Highest number of patients are coming from Nanded and Dharmabad to Nizamabad District Government Hospital.

Nizamabad Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Prathima Raj said that 27 persons from Maharashtra were already undergoing treatment as inpatients at the District General Hospital. They were treating them on humanitarian point of view, she added.

The seven-storey hospital building, with beds increased recently from 270 to 330 beds, is filled to capacity. With seven new patients from Maharashtra admitted to the hospital on Thursday, total number of inpatients was increased to 317.

On the other hand, the influx of corona patients from Maharashtra to the district caused to wide spread of virus in rural areas. 24 youth in Chengal village of Bheemgal mandal were tested corona positive. With this, gram panchayat governing body on Thursday set up a special camp at Rythu Vedika and launched tests for those, who have the symptoms.

A complete lockdown was observed in Jukkal in Kamareddy district on Thursday, with all commercial and business establishments closed. Nizamabad authorities have declared five villages in Bodhan division as cantonment zones.

A few corona patients alleged that facilities at Bodhan and Amdapur quarantine centre in Nizamabad district are inadequate and even there is no drinking water. Informing that they were brought here overnight from Bodhan Hospital, patients requested to provide all facilities at the earliest.