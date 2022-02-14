Nizamabad: Hapless farmers hope for 'Achhe Din'

Nizamabad: Four years after the e-NAM was set up at the Nizamabad Agricultural Market, the farmers are still struggling to connect with other markets and have been misled by the brokers due to lack of information. Although all the activities are carried out in the market through e-NAM, the farmers do not get the expected price. Traders from other areas do not come to the Nizamabad market as the e-NAM is not connected. The basic purpose of e-NAM is not fulfilled and thus the right price for turmeric does not increase. Agricultural market in Nizamabad district have been witnessing a surge in turmeric sales and purchases for the past two months. The quintols are becoming the price set by local merchants. Due to lack of competition from traders in other regions, local traders are becoming syndicated and buying. As a result, farmers are losing out on the right price.

Revenue generating market in the state...

Nizamabad Agricultural Market is one of the highest revenue earning markets in the State. The market sells turmeric, sorghum, maize, soybeans, cereals and other agricultural products annually. The newly introduced e-NAM was introduced in this market by the Central government four years ago due to the massive purchase and sale transaction volume along with the revenue. All purchases are made online through the National Agricultural Marketing Scheme. All facilities have been provided for trading through e-NAM. Since the establishment of e-Nam, date entry, pricing of agricultural products brought to the market and business are conducted through e-Nam. Money for sale of agricultural products to farmers is being deposited in their account online. The main purpose of the e-Nam, which is funded by the Central Government, is to connect the State as well as other markets in the country to ensure that the farmer gets the right price. Establishing an e-NAM in the market has so far not been integrated with other markets. Initially, talks were held with some markets in Maharashtra but it did not materialize. The traders were ready to buy agricultural produce. Marketing laws in both the States of Telangana and Maharashtra are an impediment to the procurement and free trade of agricultural products. Traders were not interested as trade problems arose. The two State governments have not yet reached an agreement.

Turmeric Businesses

Nizamabad and Armor markets have the highest annual turmeric purchases. At Nizamabad AMC, traders buy between 10 lakh and 12 lakh quintals of turmeric every year. There are about 30 licensed traders who buy turmeric in the market. Ten of these are mainly purchased in bulk quantities. Others buy in small quantities. In addition, there are up to 89 commission agents. They take turmeric from farmers and sell it to traders. Apart from these, there are up to 89 commission agents in Nizamabad AMC who procure turmeric from farmers and sell it to traders. New traders are not coming for the purchase of agricultural products as the e-NAM has been set up but is not affiliated with the agro products specially turmeric markets of other States.

New Turmeric arrivals for two months



Despite the arrival of new turmeric in the market for two months, the price being paid to the farmer is between Rs. 4500 and Rs. 7500 per quintal. Farmers are worried as the model price will be between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000. Prices are likely to rise if traders from other States come in for purchase. Farmers are losing out as Nizamabad AMC e-NAM is not integrated with other markets. Farmers are likely to get a better price if the State authorities negotiate and make agreements with the markets of other states.

Farmers are losing hopes due to non-availability of e-NAM connection though prices are likely to go up if traders from other States purchase turmeric. In addition to turmeric, grain, maize, soybean, lentils, peanuts, mustard, sesame, sorghum and other products are brought to this market.