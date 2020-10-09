Telangana: Polling begins for Nizamabad MLC bypoll

Polling has begun for Nizamabad MLC bypoll at 9 am today. The polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm 50 centres including 28 in Nizamabad and 22 in Kamareddy districts.

The election commission has taken up all the precautionary measures for the voters turning up to the polling centres. Around 824 voters (483 from Nizamabad and 341 from Kamareddy) will exercise their voting right. Persons infected with COVID-19 can also cast their vote from 4 pm to 5 pm. The patients will be brought to the polling centres in ambulances.

Meanwhile, the staff at the polling centres were given face shields, PPE kits, masks and gloves. Voters are being allowed inside the booth after sanitizing and markings were made for the voters to follow social distancing.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha is in the race for the bypoll from TRS party. V Subhash Reddy from Congress and P Laxminarayana from BJP are in the poll fray. The results for the Nizamabad bypoll will be announced on October 12.