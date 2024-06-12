138 screens in Tirupati district to watch CM swearing-in ceremony

Tirupati / Chittoor: District Collector Praveen Kumar directed the officials to make arrangements resembling a festive atmosphere at 138 places in the district to watch the live telecast of N Chandrababu Naidu’s oath taking ceremony on Wednesday. He said arrangements are to be made from village level to district headquarters. At all mandals, constituency headquarters and other places, the new CM swearing-in must be telecast live to facilitate the people to watch.

The screens are arranged at mandal parishad meeting halls, community halls, wedding halls, etc., with the provision for TV, internet and dish. At district level, it is being organised at Kachapi auditorium where people can come and watch the live proceedings. The Collector asked the officials to be on alert in completing the arrangements and there should be no lapses.

Meanwhile, four buses from each constituency were arranged for the people to go to Vijayawada and watch the swearing-in ceremony directly. The people were mobilised for this by respective Tahsildars and MPDOs. The buses left the constituencies on Tuesday night and will reach Viajayawada on Wednesday morning. After the ceremony, they will return on Wednesday afternoon. Each bus will have a nodal officer, who has to take responsibility in taking the people to Vijayawada and bringing them back.

Apart from the government arranged buses, enthusiastic youth from Kuppam, from where Naidu is representing, have left for Vijayawada in several buses with full josh. The leaders said that for those going from Kuppam, accommodation facilities were made at Paladugu Parvathi Devi College of Engineering in Vijayawada.

In Chittoor, district-level programme is being arranged at Nagaiah Kalakshethram, where the arrangements were monitored by DWMA PD N Rajasekhar. LED screens, TVs etc., were provided there. Municipal Commissioner Aruna and others were also present.