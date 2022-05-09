15 clay idols of Goddess Gangamma set up in city

Tirupati: For the first time in the history of Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma Jatara, clay idols of Goddess were set up across the city much ahead of commencement of weeklong Jatara.

The clay idols have been installed at 15 places in the city including Thimminaidu Palem, Lakshmipuram Circle, STV Nagar, Annamaiah Circle, MR Palli Circle, Balaji Colony, Jyothi Theater Circle, Chennareddy Colony, Udaya Café centre, Krishnapuram Thana, Naalugu Kaalla Mandapam, Auto Nagar, Cotton Mill, Sathyanarayana Puram and Jeevakona areas on Sunday under the supervision of MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

With the installation of clay idols, the festive atmosphere came to pilgrim city before the commencement of jatara scheduled to be held on May 11. The residents in local areas performed pujas to the Goddess with religious fervour.

Meanwhile the arrangements for commencement of Jatara in grand manner are being made on war foot basis including queue lines management, shelters with coconut leaf mats all along the main routes to the temple, preparations at TUDA Mydanam for organising cultural activities for six days under the aegis of state cultural department.

The arrangements are being monitored personally by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with temple trust board members.

Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy said Rs 25 lakh from TTD, Rs 15 lakh from TUDA, Rs 15 lakh from civic body was contributed to organise the folk event in a grand manner. The MLA added that Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, R K Roja will offer 'Saare' to the Goddess on the occasion.

Unveiling the new tradition, the MLA wanted all including corporators and party leaders in the city to offer 'Saare' to the Goddess.