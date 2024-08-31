15 electric scooters donated to TTD

Tirumala: Venu Sudarshan, MD of Chennai-based TVS Motors, on Friday donated 16 scooters, including 15 electric scooters, worth Rs 22 lakh, to TTD on Friday.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary participated in the puja performed to the new scooters. Later, the donor handed over the keys to TTD officials. Tirumala DI Subrahmanyam was also present