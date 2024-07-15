16th century brick well at Chandragiri demands facelift

Tirupati: A brick-built step well, emblematic of 16th century Vijayanagara architecture at Chandragiri, is in urgent need of restoration, according to Dr E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation.

During a visit to the site in recent times, Dr Reddy, informed by Suryadevara Harikrishna and accompanied by heritage activist BV Ramana, revealed that the 20-foot diameter and 20-foot deep well is circular in plan. Its walls are reminiscent of the famous stone step well at Hampi, featuring a vertical elevation design.

Dr Reddy noted that the 400-year old well, fitted with stone slabs forming a spiral staircase and water-drawing arrangements, likely served as a drinking water source for officials at the Chandragiri fort. He emphasised the need for proper cleaning and restoration of the inner brick wall surface. Additionally, he proposed constructing a railing and walkway around the plinth to facilitate the visitors to have a glimpse of this architectural marvel.

Although there are many stone step wells in Rayalaseema, he highlighted that this is the only one built in the typical Vijayanagara style, with receding steps and a decorative band around its interior. He stressed the historical significance and aesthetic beauty of the well, urging the owners of the mango garden where the well is located to preserve it for future generations.

Preserving such ancient structures is crucial for posterity. These architectural wonders not only provide a glimpse into the ingenuity and craftsmanship of past civilisations but also hold cultural and historical value that enriches our understanding of heritage. The step well at Chandragiri is a testament to the advanced engineering and artistic prowess of the Vijayanagara era.