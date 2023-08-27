2 students to take part in SAKURA Science programme in Japan

Tirupati: In a significant achievement, two high school students from erstwhile Chittoor district have been selected to take part in the SAKURA Science High School programme of Japan. K Pranaya, studying 8th class in ZP High School at AL Puram of Gudipala mandal and Padigala Charan Tej of 9th class in ZP High School in Jagam Palli of Piler mandal were the only students from AP to get the opportunity to visit Japan.

The experiments exhibited as part of the Inspire-MANAK programme went through various levels and finally they were asked to get ready for a Japan visit to take part in the SAKURA programme there. While Pranaya developed G Bags for smart preservation as part of her Inspire project under the guidance of R Sriranga Lakshmi, Charan Tej developed a project, ‘Back rest for die seated women (Pillion) with the help of guide teacher V Renuka.

After receiving a letter from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Chittoor district Collector S Shan Mohan took initiative in getting passports for the two students within a short time as they need to go to Japan on November 13. DEO C Vijayendra Rao, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) project director P Venkataramana Reddy, district science officer RV Ramana and others congratulated the two students.