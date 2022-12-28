`22.9 cr deposited into accounts of 18,300 beneficiaries

Tirupati: The government has deposited an amount of Rs 22.78 crore into the accounts of 18,243 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes who were missed out earlier for various reasons in the district.

A sum of Rs 11.91 lakh was deposited into the accounts of 57 farmers under free crop insurance scheme.

As part of providing another opportunity to the eligible beneficiaries who could not get the benefit earlier for one reason or the other, the government has been allowing them to apply and including the names after due verification. The benefit under different welfare schemes will be credited into their accounts twice in a year in June and December.

Speaking on the occasion of the depositing the amount into the accounts of beneficiaries, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that if the names of any beneficiaries could not be found in the list of any welfare scheme, they can apply within one month of disbursing the benefit amounts in their ward secretariats and they will be included in the list if their claims are found genuine. The government has been displaying the lists of beneficiaries in the ward/village secretariats and conducting social audits with complete transparency.

Out of various schemes, a maximum of Rs 15.72 crore was provided to 13,146 beneficiaries under Jagananna Vidya Deevena in the district while 1,754 beneficiaries got Rs 2.28 crore under Amma Vodi scheme and Rs 2.43 crore has been credited into the accounts of 1,297 beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha.

DRDA PD AD Jyothi, district social welfare and empowerment officer Chennaiah, BC welfare officer Yugandhar, DEO V Sekhar, other officials and beneficiaries were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Bhagya Lakshmi, a beneficiary mother under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, said that her daughter got a B Tech seat at SPMVV Engineering College. Though she found it difficult to educate her with her meagre income through tailoring, Vidya Deevena has come as a blessing in disguise under which they received Rs 72,000 so far.