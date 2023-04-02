Tirupati: 250 stolen mobile phones handed over to owners

Police on Saturday handed over the mobile phones to the owners, who lost them during the last three months. As many as 250 stolen mobiles worth Rs 45 lakh which were stolen have been handed over to the owners. Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy said that in the last one year, Tirupati police recovered Rs 1.19 crore worth 780 mobiles which were stolen at various places.





He recalled that the police introduced Mobile Hunt app (9490617873) keeping in view that people have been facing difficulties in lodging complaints after they lost their mobiles. Against this backdrop, the app proved very convenient for people to lodge the complaint. Only thing is they have to send a message through WhatsApp to 9490617873, giving the details. The cyber lab police will take up the case, investigate and recover the mobiles by using the latest technology, available in the cyber lab functioning at the District Police Office (DPO).





The SP once again appealed to the people that they need not hesitate if their mobiles were stolen and can immediately approach the cyber-crime police through the App. In this connection, SP presented an appreciation letter to Cyber Crime CI O Ramachandra Reddy and their staff. Additional SPs Venkat Rao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari, and cyber lab staff participated.



