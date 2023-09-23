26 new polling centres proposed in Tirupati: Collector K Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the rationalisation of polling centres has been taken up as per the guidelines of Election Commission. Accordingly, proposals for setting up of 26 new polling centres and merger of two centres have been readied. Speaking at a meeting of political parties’ representatives at the Collectorate on Friday, he said that as part of revision of electoral rolls, polling centres rationalisation has also been taken up.

As per the guidelines of the EC, the distance between two polling stations should not be more than two kilometres and the number of voters in each polling booth should not exceed 1,400. Accordingly, new polling centres are to be identified through the rationalisation process.

The details of such polling centres were informed to political parties by the EROs concerned and the final proposals will be sent to the EC. The Collector added that if there are any suggestions, they should be given in writing for further consideration.

EROs and AEROs should also take steps as per the guidelines. Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, DRO Penchala Kishore, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Chandramuni, Rama Rao, Kiran Kumar, Tahsildars, representatives of political parties and others attended the meeting.