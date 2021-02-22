2.95L voters exercise franchise in Chittoor

Tirupati: In the fourth and last phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Chittoor district covering 13 mandals in Tirupati division 78.77 per cent polling was reported while the entire polling went off peacefully except altercation between YSRCP and TDP activists at few polling centres.

The voting began on a brisk note in the morning and picked up speed in the afternoon but in the last two hours slowed down. Men women, youth turned up with enthusiasm at the polling centres where in most

villages serpentine queue was found while aged and infirm also came in many places to vote in many places

The voting percentage which was 12.40 per cent at 8.30 am gathered momentum to reach 43.59 per cent showing more than 30 per cent jump at 10.30 am and galloped to 66.62 per cent an increase of 23 per cent at

12.30 pm. After midday, the polling speed slowed with 75.68 per cent voting at 2.30 pm and finally the poll percentage reached 78.77 per cent by the end of the polling at 3.30 pm.

According to official sources, in all 2,95,613 voters exercised their voting right against the total electorate which was 3,75,289. Election was held today for 221 panchayats and 1,375 wards in the 13 mandals in

Tirupati division. Senior officials including panchayat elections district observer Navin Kumar, Joint Collector(Development) Veerabrahmam, RDO V Kanakanarasa and ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy inspected various polling centres to personally monitoring the voting to ensure the election incident-free in the division.

It may be noted here that in the first phase 83.74 per cent, in second phase 77.20 per cent and in the third phase 84.19 per cent polling was reported.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Urban SP Venkatappa Naidu sought the police force at the polling centres and counting centres to be more alert in maintaining law and order at the time of counting and also declaration of results. Section 144 is in force at all centres where celebrations

including victory march, meeting, bursting crackers and drum beating are prohibited, he said seeking the candidates who contested and followers to cooperate for peace.