3-day Vasanthotsavam commences at Tirumala

Tirumala: The three-day Vasanthotsavam began with religious gaiety and pomp at Vasantha Mandapam in Tirumala on Thursday. The devotees took part in the annual religious fete after a two years gap due to Covid pandemic.

With the normalcy returning following the significant dip in Covid cases nationwide, TTD which was conducting the fete in Ekantham, decided to allow the devotees to witness the religious event. The processional deities Sri Malayappa, his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were brought in a procession from Tirumala temple to Vasantha Mandapam near the temple, the venue of the religious ceremony. As part of it, the priests performed Snapana Thirumanjanm, the celestial bath to the deities amidst chanting of hymns from scriptures adding more the spiritual ambiance. Preceding the celestial bath, a series of ceremonies including Viswakshena Aradhana, Punyahvachanm, Navakalasabhishekam and Rajopacharam were held. The TTD Garden wing under the supervision of its chief Srinivasulu recreated the panoramic verdant Seshachalam forest with its flora and fauna in the Vasantha Mandapam where the religious ceremony was held. Sri Pedda Jiyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jiyar Swamy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Deputy EO Ramesh Babu and VGO Bali Reddy were present.