3 die, two hurt as container hits car at Bhakrapeta

Tirupati: Three persons died and two others were injured in an accident at Bhakrapeta ghat road on Thursday.The mishap occurred when a container...

Tirupati: Three persons died and two others were injured in an accident at Bhakrapeta ghat road on Thursday.

The mishap occurred when a container loaded with tomatoes coming from Madanapalle lost control while the driver was negotiating a sharp curve on the ghat road and hit the car coming in the opposite direction.

Three persons of a family from Karnataka state returning home after darshan who were travelling in the car died on spot.

The container driver and another passenger in the car were seriously injured.

Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu visited the accident spot and personally supervised the clearing operation and retrieving the bodies from the car after removing the container.

Chandragiri police sent the bodies to Ruia Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

