390 aspirants to attempt APPSC exam in Chittoor
Chittoor: District Revenue Officer R Rajasekhar said that APPSC will conduct examinations for two days from August 21 onwards in Chittoor. Speaking at the district officers meet held at the Collectorate on Saturday, he said over 390 candidates from across the district will attend the examinations and for which the administration made necessary arrangements.
He said the examination would be held at Srinivasa Institute of Technology and Sciences in Murakambattu. He made it clear that effective arrangements such as uninterrupted power supply, first aid medical kit, drinking water and others would be arranged for aspirants.
The candidates should attend the examination hall one hour before the test and 144 section would be clamped near the examination centres. Officers from police department, APSRTC, Transco, Medical and others were present.