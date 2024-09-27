3K Run held as part of Swachhata Hi Seva

Tirupati: A large number of youths from the city have participated in the 3K Run held here on Thursday as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva programme.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya flagged off the 3K Run at Vivekananda statue junction opposite SV Medical College. The Run concluded at SV University Stadium after covering Town Club junction, Balaji Colony and University Road.

Speaking on the occasion, city MLA Arani Srinivasulu stressed that individual hygiene, cleanliness in the houses and neighbourhood is essential for ensuring health. Everyone should voluntarily involve themselves in keeping their vicinity clean and also must avoid dumping waste in open places and littering in public areas like roads.

Commissioner Mourya explained various programmes taken up by the corporation as part of the 15-day Swachhata Hi Seva programme, which commenced on September 17. Mass cleaning programme will be taken up on October 1, she added.

In women category of the 3K Run, Gowthami secured first place, while Choudeswari came second and Babitha third place. In youth category, Hemanth Kumar secured first place, Samsan second and Sai Krishna got third place. In children category, Danish and Pradeep Kumar won first and second places. Prizes will be presented to the winners during valedictory day of Swachhata Hii Seva on October 2.

Later, Commissioner Mourya participated in ‘Waste to Art’ exhibition held in Kachchapi auditorium on Thursday. About 300 students exhibited their art works made from waste. The Commissioner said the programme was held as part of creating awareness on cleanliness among the children.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Setwin CEO Murali Krishna, Sports Complex Manager Syed, Sanitary Supervisors Chenchaiah, Mastan and others were present.