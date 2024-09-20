  • Menu
4 Anna Canteens opened in Tirupati
Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inaugurated four Anna canteens in Tirupati city on...

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inaugurated four Anna canteens in Tirupati city on Thursday. These canteens were established at SVIMS circle, Balaji Colony, near ESI Hospital and M R Palli in the second phase. MLA Srinivasulu and Commissioner Mourya said Anna canteens are boon to the working poor in the city and assured that the corporation, which manages the canteens, will ensure quality in food items provided to the poor at a nominal price.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Mohan, MEs Chandrashekhar and Venkatrami Reddy, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy were present.

