4-member gang involved in thefts arrested

Tirupati: Puttur police on Friday arrested a four-member gang and recovered 145 grams of jewellery apart from seizing 2 cars and 5 two-wheelers from their possession. The total value of jewellery and vehicles is Rs 17.30 lakh.

The accused were involved in several offences like chain snatching, bag lifting, bike and car thefts.

According to Puttur DSP Y Yaswanth, when Puttur urban CI M Venkataramireddy and SI E Ramanjaneyulu along with his team conducting routine vehicle checking near Kanam Mitta on Puttur–Nagari road on Friday, they intercepted a two-wheeler moving without number plate. During questioning by SI Ramanjaneyulu, the two bike riders, Tej Kumar and Prathap, admitted they were proceeding as pilot vehicle for a car heading towards Puttur from Nagari. During car checking, the police found jewellery and arrested Narayanamurthy and Pawan Kumar in the car. The interrogation revealed that the four were habitual thieves involved in many thefts including five places in Puttur sub-divisional area and three places including Kolar, Hoskota and Jigani in Karnataka state.

After interrogation, police recovered three more high-end model two wheelers from them on Saturday. The arrested four were identified as Arava Narayana Murthy (29), V Pavan Kumar (29) of Puttur mandal, Buggala Tej Kumar(22) of Kurabalakota mandal and Kammakutti Prathap (22) of Narayanavanam mandal.

The main accused Narayana Murthy was involved in murder case, extortion and rowdy sheet was opened against him at Puttur police station.