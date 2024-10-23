5 die as private bus hits auto

Tirupati: In a ghastly road accident, five persons were killed while two others injured near Kalakada of Annamayya district late on Monday night. The accident took place when a private travel bus collided with an auto-rickshaw on the Kadapa-Chittoor National Highway.

The victims hailing from Doodakulapalle in Chittoor district were returning home after attending the funeral of a relative. They had travelled to Routhukunta Vangimallavandla Palle for the last rites of a woman named Pirambi.

While they were heading back home in an auto-rickshaw, a private bus traveling from Chittoor to Hyderabad hit their vehicle head-on near Indiramma Colony in Kalakada.

The collision resulted in the instant deaths of Fakirbi (55), Bujjamma (50), Khadar Vali (35) and Noorulla (36), the auto driver from Nellimanda, Chittoor district. Three other passengers, Yasaanulla (45), Dilshaad (25) and her daughter Tara (4) suffered severe injuries.

They were rushed to Piler government hospital initially. As their condition was critical, they were shifted to Ruia hospital in Tirupati while one of them Dilshad (60) died on Tuesday morning at the hospital. The condition of the other two is said to be out of danger.

Soon after getting the information, Rayachoti DSP Krishna Mohan, Kalakada CI Gangadhar and SI Ramanjaneyulu rushed to the accident site and carried out rescue operations. Kalakada police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.