5 projects from Chittoor find place at Inspire-MANAK expo

Tirupati: The young minds have showcased their talent at the state-level Inspire – MANAK awards competition and five innovations have been selected for national-level. Out of 56 projects selected for the state-level from district-level, the five students have made the district proud by making it to the next level. 4

The department of Science and Technology (DST) has initiated a flagship programme called 'Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research' (INSPIRE) awards – MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) aimed at attracting young talent towards the excitement of creative pursuit of science.

While the focus was on getting 10 lakh innovations from five lakh schools in the country, the Chittoor district generated around 5,000 ideas from the students studying class VI to X out of which 56 were selected for the state-level exhibition held at Vijayawada on January 31 and February 1. The state jury members and National Innovation Foundation representatives have chosen five of them for national-level exhibition. Out of the 34 innovations selected for national-level, Chittoor district bagged five projects in the state.

Disclosing the details, DEO Dr V Sekhar and district science officer (DSO) R V Ramana have congratulated the five students and their guide teachers. The DSO said the projects of K Pranaya of ZP High School, AL Puram in Gudipala mandal, S Architha of ZPHS, Settipalli in Gudupalle mandal, P Charan Teja of ZPHS, Jagam Palli in Piler mandal, J Nagendra of ZPHS, Renigunta and B Sasi Keerthana of PVC Girls High School, Valmikipuram were chosen for national-level exhibitions to be held later. He said B Sai Keerthana's 'Fruit picker and wrapper' helps in picking up the fruits from any height easily and protects them from worms, birds and mosquitoes.

K Pranaya has invented 'G Bags' which prevents vegetable rotting by killing viruses, bacteria and fungus and can be used as an alternative to polythene covers. With an idea of providing safe journey for women pillion riders avoiding serious injuries, P Charan Teja has made a backrest for those women to sit on one side. J Nagendra demonstrated a hygienic toilet which can be flushed without using a hand so that the users can be protected from bacteria. S Architha's project was aimed at preventing the suicides by hanging to the ceiling fans. She made modified ceiling fans and alarm with hook law principle and in which alarm rings when the spring expands beyond the prescribed weight.