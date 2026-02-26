Tips to help you overcome burnout

Burnout is more than just feeling tired—it’s a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. It can lead to decreased productivity, cynicism, and even serious health issues. Fortunately, science offers practical ways to recover and regain balance.

1. Prioritise sleep and rest

Lack of sleep can make burnout worse by increasing stress hormones like cortisol. Studies show that getting 7–9 hours of quality sleep helps restore brain function, improves mood, and enhances resilience to stress. Creating a bedtime routine, avoiding screens before bed, and practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing can improve sleep quality.

2. Practice mindfulness and meditation

Mindfulness meditation has been proven to lower stress and reduce burnout symptoms. Research from Harvard suggests that mindfulness can physically change the brain, decreasing activity in the amygdala (the stress center) and enhancing emotional regulation. Even 10 minutes of daily meditation can help reset your mind.

3. Take breaks and disconnect

Studies show that prolonged work without breaks leads to cognitive fatigue. The Pomodoro Technique (working for 25 minutes, then taking a 5-minute break) can boost focus and prevent exhaustion. Additionally, unplugging from work emails and social media outside of work hours can reduce stress and improve work-life balance.

4. Exercise regularly

Physical activity releases endorphins, which act as natural stress relievers. A study published in The Lancet Psychiatry found that just 30 minutes of moderate exercise (like walking, yoga, or cycling) three to five times a week significantly reduces stress and anxiety levels.

5. Set boundaries and learn to say no

Burnout often happens when people take on too much. Research shows that assertive communication and setting clear boundaries at work and in personal life can protect mental well-being. Learning to say no to non-essential tasks and delegating responsibilities can help prevent overload.

6. Engage in meaningful activities

Doing things that bring joy and purpose—whether it’s a hobby, volunteering, or creative pursuits—can help counter burnout. Research from the Journal of Positive Psychology suggests that engaging in personally meaningful activities increases life satisfaction and reduces emotional exhaustion.

7. Seek social support

A strong support system is essential for stress management. A study from the American Psychological Association found that people who have regular social interactions with friends, family, or colleagues experience lower levels of burnout and higher emotional resilience. Talking to someone you trust or joining a support group can make a significant difference.

Burnout is a serious issue, but with the right strategies, recovery is possible. By prioritising rest, mindfulness, exercise, social connections, and self-care, you can restore your energy and regain control over your well-being. Small, science-backed changes can lead to a healthier, more balanced life.