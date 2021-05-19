52 street children rescued in Tirupati

Tirupati: As part of the statewide exercise, 52 street children were rescued under Operation Muskan taken up by the police department here on Wednesday.

The rescued children were handed over to their parents at a meeting held at Police Parade Ground here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Urban SP Ch Venkata Apppala Naidu said they have rescued 52 children which included orphans, child labour, run away from home and street children and were handed over to their parents while the orphan and destitute for government homes. He said the police teams found these children at bus stand, railway station, working in hotels and business establishments, wandering on the roads in the city.

After counselling to both children and parents, he said they were handed over to their parents.

Explaining about Operation Muskan, he said 39 special rescue teams were deployed and they focused on business establishments, hotels, bus stands, railway stations to find out children ran away from their homes, abandon children, orphans and street children. The SP stated that saving street children through Muskan will also help them save from Covid and informed that police roped in many government organisations and NGOs in rescuing children in the temple city. He sought the public to give information to dial 100 or police WhatsApp number 809999999977 about street children or child labour if they noticed somewhere else in the city.