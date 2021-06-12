6 extra counters to allot rooms opened at Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD additional EO A V Dharma Reddy on Saturday declared open the additional counters set up in six locations in Tirumala for registration for allotment of accommodation on the holy hills. Hitherto the registration for allotment of rooms to devotees was located at Central Reception Office (CRO) resulting in congestion and causing much delay.

Additional EO took part in the puja held to mark the inauguration of the newly-set up counters in six different places on the hills decentralising the accommodation process much to the convenience of the devotees.

Speaking to media later. Dharma Reddy said from Saturday onwards six more counters have been opened in Tirumala for easy allocation of accommodations to devotees. All arrangements are completed at all six locations where the devotees have to first register their names for rooms and wait for SMS confirmation.

After receiving SMS , the pilgrims have to proceed towards Sub-enquiry offices (mentioned in the message) for payment of tariff and collection of room keys.