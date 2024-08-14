  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Actress Janhvi offers prayers at Tirumala

Bollywood actress Janhvi at Tirumala on Tuesday
x

Bollywood actress Janhvi at Tirumala on Tuesday

Highlights

Visits the shrine on the occasion of her mother late Sridevi’s 61st birth anniversary

Tirumala: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor along with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday. The actress visited the hill shrine on the occasion of the 61st birth anniversary of her mother and yesteryear Bollywood star late Sridevi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X