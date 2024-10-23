Live
- YS Jagan visits kin of young girl died in an attack in Guntur district
- Economists hail India's robust GDP growth projections by global financial institutions
- UNRWA chief warns of surging death toll in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire
- What Happens When AI Controls Your Life? Watch Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ to Find Out
- AP inks pact with Meta to boost digital public services
- CID carries out searches at liquor distilleries
- 5 die as private bus hits auto
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Vijayanand visits Gurla
- WhatsApp Introduces Contact Management on Web and Windows Apps
- Heavy rain forecast for north coastal AP on Oct 25
Additional EO conducts surprise inspection at MTVAC
Devotees express happiness over the enhanced taste and quality of Annaprasadam
Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary conducted a surprise inspection at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) at Tirumala on Tuesday evening.
On this occasion, he enquired the devotees about the taste and quality of the menus served in Annaprasadam.
Afterwards, he took part in community dining with the devotees.
The devotees expressed their happiness about the enhanced taste and quality of the Annaprasadam.
Deputy EO Rajendra, Special Catering Officer GLN Shastry and others were present.
