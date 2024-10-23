Additional EO conducts surprise inspection at MTVAC

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary conducted a surprise inspection at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) at Tirumala on Tuesday evening.

On this occasion, he enquired the devotees about the taste and quality of the menus served in Annaprasadam.

Afterwards, he took part in community dining with the devotees.

The devotees expressed their happiness about the enhanced taste and quality of the Annaprasadam.

Deputy EO Rajendra, Special Catering Officer GLN Shastry and others were present.