- Did you make thousands of crores by growing potatoes, onions, DCM asks Kumaraswamy
- Clear illegal resorts first; future generations will not forgive if we don’t wake up now: Minister Khandre
- Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif targets gold, asks for an end to 'gender bullying'
- SIMBAA set for release August 9th
- Wayanad disaster: 31 unidentified bodies, 158 body parts to be interred after prayer
- Task force to set up steel plant in Keonjhar
- Engineer with 85 plots arrested
- CM to release AP vision document on Oct 2
- Dr Chinara’s body reaches home
- Security Alert for Apple Device Users in India: Immediate Updates Advised
Additional EO inspects four Mada streets
Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary along with the officials concerned inspected four Mada galleries in Tirumala on Sunday. As the annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled from October 4 to 12, he checked all the galleries to know about various entry and exits, Harati Points located all along the four Mada streets.
The officials explained to the Additional EO how the vahanam procession commences from Vahana Mandapam and proceeds along four Mada galleries, the movable bridge at Tirumala Nambi temple, entry-exit points at the galleries and many other related information. Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, VGO Nanda Kishore and other officials were present.
