Additional EO inspects four Mada streets

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary along with the officials concerned inspected four Mada galleries in Tirumala on Sunday. As the annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled from October 4 to 12, he checked all the galleries to know about various entry and exits, Harati Points located all along the four Mada streets.

The officials explained to the Additional EO how the vahanam procession commences from Vahana Mandapam and proceeds along four Mada galleries, the movable bridge at Tirumala Nambi temple, entry-exit points at the galleries and many other related information. Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, VGO Nanda Kishore and other officials were present.