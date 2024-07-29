  • Menu
Additional EO inspects Supadham entry

TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary inspecting SSD token verification line in Tirumala on Sunday
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary inspecting SSD token verification line in Tirumala on Sunday

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary inspected several places in Tirumala on Sunday evening and made a detailed observation of each and every darshan format.

The inspection commenced from SSD token verification line at ATGH followed by the compartments in Vaikuntham Queue Complex 1 and 2. At Supatham Entry, the Additional EO thoroughly studied the validation procedure of various formats of darshans including parents with infants, donors along with the officials concerned. Later, he also inspected the SED line and personally verified the photo capture and validation.

SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Deputy EO (Health) Asha Jyothi, GM Transport Sesha Reddy, VGO Nandakishore and other officials were present.

