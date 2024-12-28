Adhyayanotsavams at Srivari temple from Dec 30

Tirumala: The lengthiest among the 450 odd annual festivals that are observed in Tirumala, the 25-day Adhyayanotsavams are scheduled from December 30 in 2024 to January 23 in 2025. This festival is also known as Divya Prabandha Pasura Parayanam that usually starts 11 days before Vaikunta Ekadasi in the holy Dhanurmasa.

The first 11 days are called Pagalpattu and the remaining 10 days are called Rapattu. On the 22nd day Kanninun Shiruthambu, on the 23rd day Ramanuja Nutrandadi, on the 24th day Sri Varaha Swami Sattumora and on the 25th day the Adhyayanotsavams gets completed.

During this period, the Sri Vaishnava Jeeyangar Swamijis recite the 4,000 Pasurams from Divya Prabandha composed by the 12 Alwars which will be recited in the Ranganayakula Mandapam of Srivari temple.